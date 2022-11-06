Ramnad fishermen to protest on Nov 8, seek permanent solution

MADURAI: A crew of fifteen fishermen, who set to sail off Rameswaram by two boats to engage in their routine on Saturday evening, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday night on grounds of fishing beyond IMBL illegally, sources said.

P Jesuraja, president, Ramanathapuram District All Mechanised Boats Association on Sunday said such acts of detaining the Tamil Nadu fishermen along with their boats by the Sri Lankan Naval personnel had been recurring and there should be an end in sight with the intervention of officials from state and central governments.

The fishermen had set sail only after getting permit tokens from the Fisheries Department in Rameswaram. They ventured into sea at around 3 pm and got arrested late in the night. Nearly, hundred boats from Tamil Nadu are still under the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy. Hence, both the governments should intervene and help to bring back their boats and protect their livelihoods.

During a meeting at Rameswaram, resolutions, including the release of the boats from Sri Lanka and to stop arrest of fishermen were passed. Moreover, the fishermen also unanimously passed a resolution demanding the Fisheries Department to directly meet Chief Minister MK Stalin and the Union External Affairs Minister for an everlasting solution to the problems. Jesuraja said that a protest would be staged at Thangachimadam on November 8, condemning the arrests.