Ponn Manickvel Vs Kader Batcha: CBI begins probe

CHENNAI: Following the Madras High court order, the Central Bureau of Investigation, Delhi has registered a FIR on Saturday and has started the probe into the allegation of having 'understanding' with idol thieves against former idol wing officer Kader Batcha and his subordinate Subburaj.

Sleuths will also probe his counter allegation that former idol wing IG Ponn Manickavel had 'helped idol smugglers Subhash Kapoor and Deenadayalan'.

The Madras High Court has ordered a CBI enquiry after it witnessed the two former officers of the Idol Wing trading serious allegations at each other. The court ordered a CBI investigation when a petition filed by Kader Batcha, who was not allowed to retire due to charges of having an ‘understanding’ with idol thieves, came up for hearing.

Batcha accused Ponn Manickavel of having helped Subhash Kapoor and his local agent Deenadayalan.