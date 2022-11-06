Heavy NE monsoon brings down matchsticks production by 30 pc

MADURAI: The onset of northeast monsoon has affected production of matchsticks in Kovilpatti, which’s well known for safety matchbox, in Thoothukudi district and also in the suburbs of Sattur and Sivakasi of the neighboring Virudhunagar district.

According to J Devadoss, secretary, South India Match Manufacturers Association, Kovilpatti, production under the organised manufacturing sector was affected by about 30 per cent since the onset of the monsoon. Wet weather has resulted in the slowdown of production as raw material such as wooden splints and cardboard have moisture absorbing tendencies.

Moreover, there is a massive shift in workers away from the match manufacturing industry to agriculture sector. Capitalising on the good monsoon, most of the match workers shifted to fields because they were paid higher wages, he told DT Next on Sunday.

Devadoss said production in most of the unorganised sector was abysmally low as matches were created by hand unlike semi and mechanised units. He also pointed out that a drastic decline in consumption of cigarettes, which require matchsticks, among smokers post COVID as a cause for curtailed production.

P Kondalraj, another manufacturer from Kovilpatti, said production was down by 50 per cent, but it did not impact business as the underlying stocks that accumulated prior to the Deepavali season have managed to offset the shortfall. As of now, its market demand could be met for another 15 days with the existing stocks. Once stocks are exhausted, fresh demands for the product would drive up prices in the market, he said.

S Palanikumar, a manufacturer from Sattur, Virudhunagar district, said production slashed down by over 50 per cent as it’s plagued by inclement weather. “The chemically dipped splints could not be dried up now,” he added.