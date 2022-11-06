Edu dept to train students for NEET, other competitive exams

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has annouced coaching for competitive exams including National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for students of classes 11 and 12 on all Saturdays starting November 19. The coaching will be held in Tamil and English languages.

\In the circular from the education department, it has noted that for the academic year 2022-2023, students studying at government and government-aided schools will be given free coaching to prepare them for higher education competitive examinations. The coaching for competitive exams will be conducted on all Saturdays and for which, 412 training centres have already been selected and operationalised at panchayat unions in each district (one center per union).

The Class 12 students will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in Class 11 and a maximum of 50 students per union are allowed for coaching. Likewise, Class 11 students will be selected as per marks obtained in Class 10 and 20 students are the limit. It has also mandated both students of classes 11 and 12 with 60 per cent marks for open and other (OC/OBC) categories and 50 percent marks for SC, ST and differently abled.