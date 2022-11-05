TN edu dept announces competitive exam coaching from Nov 19

The class 12 students will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in class 11 and a maximum of 50 students per union are allowed for coaching. Likewise, Class 11 students will be selected as per marks obtained in Class 10 and for this, maximum 20 students are the limit, stated the department to education officials.

The department has also mandated both students of classes 11 and 12 with 60 per cent marks for open and other backward class (OC/OBC) categories and 50 per cent marks for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Physically Handicapped (SC/ST/PH) categories.

Urging to maintain a proper attendance and mark sheet registers for the off-line sessions, the department has confirmed that subject teachers trained at district and panchayat-union levels from 2017 till 2020 academic years should act as centre coordinators.

1A1, 1A2 forms must be filled with the details of these students and should be sent to jdhssedanic.in. Further, training centre in charges should be selected and their details should be filled in form 2 and sent to idhssedanic.in by November 30, directed the department in the circular.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the Tamil Nadu government is already conducting competitive exam coaching at model schools in the State and sources say the same will continue.