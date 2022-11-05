Thanjai Collector assists 2 youth to get new houses

TIRUCHY: In a noble gesture, Thanjavur Collector, who came to know about the sorry state of affairs of two youth who approached him for houses, conducted secret inquiry and on finding, their grievance to be genuine handed over the houses to them on Friday.

K Pandi Meena (20), a nursing graduate from Sethubavachathiram was residing in a dilapidated house along with her sister who is affected by cerebral palsy after the demise of their parents Kannaiah and Selvi. Recently, Pandi Meena approached Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and submitted a petition for a house after explaining her plight. The Collector immediately asked a few officials to personally inquire the petitioner and visit the place.

Subsequently, the Collector himself visited the house of Pandi Meena and assured to recommend a fund of Rs 2.40 lakh under Prime Minister Awas Yojana and the Collector’s Welfare Fund of Rs 1.50 lakh. After releasing the sum, the Collector asked the volunteers from several service organisations for donation to complete the construction of the house. On Friday, the Collector handed over the keys of the house to Pandi Meena.

Similarly, the Collector assisted in the construction of a house for K Vishnuvarthan (21), a diploma student who has been living in a thatched hut with his grandmother after the death of his parents Karunanidhi and Sarala.

The Collector asked the officials to help him get a house under Chief Minister’s Green House project. On Friday, the Collector handed over the house keys to Vishnuvarthan.