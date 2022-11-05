Tender norms revised to expedite TN infra works

CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday issued an order for revising the institutional set up on tender inviting and accepting authorities and financial power for administration cum technical sanctioning in all corporations (except Greater Chennai Corporation) and municipalities to expedite infrastructure development works.

A GO was issued by the principal secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department on November 2, said that the government, after careful examination of the proposal of the director of Municipal Administration to speed up implementation of infra development works in municipalities, accord sanction for the revised institutional set up on tender inviting authorities, tender accepting authorities and administrative authorities.

The order also provides for the revised financial power for administrative sanction and technical sanction besides reiterating and assigning the measurement and check measurement authorities.

As per the revision, regional directors of municipal administration (RDMA) and Director of Municipal administration (DMA) would be authorised to accord administrative sanction for infra works implemented up to Rs 1 crore and Rs 1 crore to 10 crore, respectively using Central, state govt funds and external aided funds.

Councils of second grade, first grade, selection grade and special grade municipalities have been empowered to give administrative sanction for infra development works implemented with municipal general funds of estimated value up to Rs 40 lakh, Rs 50 lakh, 60 lakh and 70, respectively.