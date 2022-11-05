Stalker arrested for stabbing 16-yr-old girl in Erode

COIMBATORE: Erode police arrested a stalker for stabbing a minor girl with a knife on Thursday. Police said the accused, Naveen Kumar from Sri Lanka and staying in the refugee camp in Bhavani Sagar had followed the 16-year-old girl and stabbed her with a knife on neck. The victim was going by walk from Bhavani Sagar to her house after school, when the accused attempted to murder her. As the public came to her rescue, Naveen fled from the spot. The girl, who was bleeding profusely, was immediately rushed to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital, where she is under treatment in a critical condition. After a search, the Bhavani Sagar police arrested the accused, who had just come out on bail after being arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for harassing the girl.