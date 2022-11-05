Several TN dists to receive heavy rain for next 24 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: Due to downward atmospheric circulation over the Kanniyakumari coast, several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rain for the next two days, the regional meteorological centre (RMC) said on Saturday.

The intense spell will reduce in the state in the coming days. Additionally, a warning was issued to suspend fishing activity in the state on Nov 8 and 9 due to the upcoming low-pressure area to be formed over the Bay of Bengal.

“For the next 24 hours, Mayiladathurai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, delta, and southern parts districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity,” said a senior official with Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

He added that the intense rain in the State will gradually decrease from November 7, and light to moderate rain is predicted across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition will be cloudy, and a few areas in the city might experience moderate rains for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively in the city.

A weather blogger stated, “South Tamil Nadu to witness heavy rain, whereas Chennai and its suburbs will continue to see rainfall activity.”

The centre issued a warning for the fishermen not to venture into the sea on November 8 and November 9. As squally wind speed will reach 45kmph -55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over the northwest sector of Southeast bay, Central parts of south Bay, and adjoining West Central bay.

According to RMC, several districts of Tamil Nadu experienced heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Nagapattinam with 9 cm, followed by Ramanathapuram with 8 cm, Kanniyakumari, and Thoothukudi received 7 cm of rainfall each.