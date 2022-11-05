ProtoSem courses to be introduced in TN polytechnics

CHENNAI: In a first, the Tamil Nadu government is set to introduce ProtoSem courses in polytechnic colleges. ProtoSem is a technical certification programme involving an innovation-centric approach to education.

A senior Higher Education Department official told DT Next that in the first phase, the 18-week course will be introduced at Madurai polytechnic college at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

“This course, taught by industrial experts, will enable students get jobs immediately and also help them emerge as entrepreneurs,” he said. “A notification on the course details will soon be issued by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE),” he said, adding, during phase 2, the course will be introduced in other colleges, depending on students’ response. A comprehensive syllabus will also be created, the official said.

“After the introduction of the course, a placement cell will also be formed in the college to help students with job opportunities. This will also help fetch loans for genuine entrepreneurs,” the official said.