NAFED to procure 200 tonnes of green gram in Tirupattur district

TIRUPATTUR: The National Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) proposes to procure 200 tonnes of green gram in Tirupattur district, Collector Amar Kuswaha announced on Friday. Calling on farmers to avail this opportunity, he said NAFED would pay a minimum support price (MS) of Rs,7,755 per quintal of green gram and that the amount would be credited directly to the bank accounts of farmers who joined the scheme. Stating that the procurement would be conducted at the Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur regulated markets, he said farmers desiring to join the scheme should approach the supervisors in the above two regulated markets with copies of the revenue records (chitta and adangal) Aadhaar card and bank pass book. Procurement would continue till December 29, the Collector said. The mobile numbers of the supervisors were 8838540830 (Tirupattur) and 9751333818 (Vaniyambadi).