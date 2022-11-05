Mubin never gave any room for doubt about his activities, say kin

COIMBATORE: Jameesha Mubin (29), who was killed in a car explosion in Coimbatore on October 23 was described by his family members as a gentle person, whose activities never gave any room for doubt.

“We never doubted him as his activities weren’t suspicious and never exhibited any signs of change in behavior. It’s hard to believe that he had done something of this sort,” said PM Hanifa, father-in-law of Mubin residing in Ukkadam.

Also, Mubin had learnt to drive a car only a month ago. “As he couldn’t get a proper job, my daughter thought he was learning to drive a car to work as an ‘acting’ driver. Nevertheless, he didn’t have money to buy a car,” he added.

It was Mohammed Thalka, son of Nawab Khan, the younger brother of prime accused in 1998 Coimbatore bomb blast SA Basha, who gave the car to Mubin. He was one among the six suspects arrested by Coimbatore city police.

It has been five years since Mubin was married to Hanifa’s daughter, who has hearing and speech impairment. “Our daughter had an initial hesitation in marriage as he was a normal person. However, we gave our consent after he convinced us that it was his desire to marry a differently abled person and assured us to take better care of my daughter,” he said.

Mubin, who was working in a bookshop at the time of marriage, had disassociated himself from his own family following NIA raids in 2019. Further, Hanifa also said that his daughter was ignorant of the contents of sealed boxes, which had raw materials for making explosive substances.

“When my daughter asked what it was, he told her of his plans to sell country medicine along with honey. In the recent past, he visited Kerala twice, recently informing us of undergoing treatment for chest pain. He left our house on Friday afternoon after lunch,” he added.