Mayiladuthurai Collector comes to rescue of old man on roadside

While the aged person was admitted in the GH, she went to the hospital later and instructed the officials to give proper treatment.
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: Mayiladuthurai district collector who witnessed an aged man struggling in the road rescued him and instructed the GH officials to take care of them.

It is said, while, Mayiladuthurai Collector R Lalitha was going in the borders of Mayiladuthurai district to welcome Manipur governor, she found an aged man was struggling for life and soon she rushed to the spot and contacted 108 ambulance services and sent him to the Mayiladuthurai GH for treatment.

