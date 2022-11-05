Man thrashed for questioning ‘unruly’ mourners; 6 arrested

MADURAI: Six youth were arrested in Madurai on Saturday after being charged with ruthlessly attacking a 54-year old man while he was waiting to pick up her daughter from a college in Madurai.

The incident happened on November 2 and the injured victim has been identified as P Senthamizhpandian, a resident of Periyasamy Nagar, Aruldosspuram near Thathaneri, sources said.

Trouble began at around 1.30 pm, on the fateful day when over ten persons, who were in an inebriated state, in a group staged a funeral procession through the college road. Senthamizhpandian, who stood by the college, got annoyed as two-wheelers went on beeping madly and others who appeared drunk walked through the road, questioned their disruptive behavior.

Angered by his antagonism, around five youth, who were riding two bikes, thrashed Senthamizhpandian by bare hands, and one of them attacked him by a helmet before pushing him down.

The incident sparked furious response from the public and a passerby, who captured the incident on his cell phone, posted it on social media. The Sellur police under the limits of Madurai city, after taking cognizance of such offence, arrested six men and seized the two bikes, sources said. Based on a complaint lodged by Senthamizhpandian, the Sellur police filed a case under Sections 143, 341,294 (b), 308 and 506 (ii) of IPC and 4 of TNPHW Act.

Those arrested were S Sathish Kumar (19) of Achampathu, K Ajithkumar (22), M Nagapiriyan alias Naveen (20), M Ramamurthy (26), K Somasundaram (26) and K Sivagnanam (23) of the same locality.