Karur to get moringa park in 10 acres soon: Agri Minister

TIRUCHY: A moringa park would be established at Karur in an area of 10 acres and the district would become the major moringa value added products producer in the world soon, said Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam on Friday.

Inaugurating the International Moringa Fair, the Minister said, the state has witnessed a bumper harvest this year and broke the record of the past 22 years. One lakh power connections were given to the farmers and an additional 50,000 power supply would be distributed to the farmers soon. Above all check dams to the tune of Rs 3,500 crore would be constructed soon, he said.

Stating that districts like Karur, Dindigul, Theni, Tirupur, Thoothukudi, Ariyalur and Madurai are the major producers of moringa, the Minister said that a moringa export zone has been created and export advisors, technical coordinator and office assistants would soon be appointed for the functioning of the export zone, he said.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Minister said that the value added products of moringa have been prepared in the district and in due course of time, Karur would be the major producer of moringa value added products.

He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu population constitutes just 6 per cent in the nation, but provides 10 per cent production of the country.

He said, the state government has been initiating steps to establish Moringa Park in an area of 10 acres that has been identified by Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji.

Speaking at the fair, Minister Senthilbalaji said, moringa park would be one of the major subjects during each election in Karur. “But we could make it a reality through the support of Chief Minister MK Stalin and there are several such projects on the pipeline,” he added.

Minister TM Anbarasan, MLAs, Mayor and others participated in the fair.