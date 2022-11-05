Intense spell of rain to reduce from tomorrow

CHENNAI: Due to downwards atmospheric circulation over the Kanniyakumari coast, several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rain for the next two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Saturday. It was also said that the intense spell will reduce in state in the coming days

Additionally, a warning is issued to suspend fishing activity in the state for the same on November 8 and 9 due to the expected low-pressure area to be formed over the Bay of Bengal.

While addressing the media on the sidelines of monsoon review meeting municipal KN Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, said, “the zonal officers raised concerns and requirement in the respective zones, and permission has been granted for the same. It will be provided through the Corporation Commissioner. After recent showers, areas including Pattalam, Arundhadhi street, Kolathur and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar have been impacted, the steps will be taken to prevent inundation. Furthermore, almost 95 percent of places in the city are not impacted.”

HR &CE minister Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and all 15 zonal officers took part in the meeting and discussed the steps to be taken to prevent inundation during the next spells of monsoon rain.

“For the next 24 hours, Mayiladathurai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, delta, and southern parts districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity, ” said a senior RMC official.

He added that the intense rain in the state will gradually decrease from November 7, and light to moderate rain is predicted across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition will be cloudy, and a few areas in the city might experience moderate rains for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively in the city.