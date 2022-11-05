Dilapidated building collapses as workers dig for SWD in Thanjai

TIRUCHY: A dilapidated two storied building collapsed after the workers were digging the land for storm water drain works in Thanjavur on Saturday and fortunately no one was hurt in the incident and the civic administration had announced to demolish such buildings.

The storm water drain construction has been underway in the four Raja Veedhis around Thanjavur palace and the officials have been removing the encroachments for the construction of the drainage.

As the works are on fast track to complete before the monsoon turns at its peak, the digging process near Varadharajaperumal temple, a two storied building which was in a dilapidated condition had collapsed.

Soon the supervisor of the construction site, passed on the information to the Thanjavur East police who rushed to the spot and conducted inquiry. By the time the fire and rescue personnel had also arrived and removed the debris. Since no one was residing in the building, there was no casuality in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Thanjavur civic administration had sent notice to the building owners to remove the dilapisated buildings. On Saturday, the civic administration demosied three dilapidated buildings at Mela Veedhi.