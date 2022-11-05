Car blast victim avoided jamaats after NIA probe

COIMBATORE: Terror suspect Jameesha Mubin (29) had lived a life of solitude, by isolating himself from his community and restricting his links mainly with those who believe in his ideology. Hence, Mubin, who died in the car explosion near a temple on October 23 in Coimbatore did not become a member of any Jamaat and didn’t visit mosques for prayers.

“Until a year ago, Mubin used to visit a mosque on Vincent Road in Kottaimedu for prayers. However, he wouldn’t participate in the community prayer and would wait outside for the ‘namaaz’ to get over for everyone to leave. Then, he got into and prayed either alone or sometimes with few others known to him. Noticing this, the jamaat members advised him against such practice. Thereafter, he stopped coming and instead started to pray at home,” said ‘Kovai’ Faizal, joint secretary of Coimbatore district Sunnath Jamaath Federation.

His father, who is no more, was a member of a Jamaat in Kottaimedu, but Mubin didn’t renew his membership. “An inquiry is being done whether Mubin obtained a ‘no objection certificate’ generally given by a jamaat to a bridegroom to be submitted to the family of the bride before marriage. It is a mandatory practice in our community. Maybe, his wife’s family members may have not insisted on it and took a soft stand as she was both hearing and speech impaired,” he added.

Police privy to the investigation also said that Mubin maintained an extremely ‘low profile’ following the NIA raids in 2019. “He turned into an introvert and never got into any controversies. But, once he lost his cool in his in-laws house, when he removed the national flag hoisted by a family on Independence Day and also broke into an argument over the issue,” said a cop.

The Coimbatore city police have so far arrested six persons in link with Mubin and NIA has taken over the case as recommended by the state government to investigate their involvement in the offence.