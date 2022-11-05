87 students from TN govt schools admitted to IIT-M BS program

CHENNAI: The IIT-Madras on Saturday provided admissions to its BS program for more than 80 Tamil Nadu government school students under the 'Anaivarukkum IITM' initiative.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi handed over the admission letters to the student at a function held at the IIT-Madras campus.

A total of 87 students, including 39 women, across more than 20 districts in Tamil Nadu have received admissions for the BS Degree in Data Science and Applications, a four-year course that was first introduced by IIT Madras in 2021 with the aim of making the Institute's quality education accessible to all.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister congratulated the students from government schools who have qualified for the IIT Madras BS Degree Program.

"This aligns with the State government's initiative to make education in premier institutions accessible to government school students and we look forward to taking this to its next level as you introduce new programs," he said.

“IIT BS degree is an unexpected opportunity. I did not know what IIT was previously, but my ambitions changed after I was introduced to this training. I worked hard for 12 weeks. I learned new techniques on how to make learning easier,” said Jagashree, a student from Virugmabakkam, who had received admission at IIT Madras for the BS program.

According to institute, so far, more than 15,000 students are enrolled in the program, with the maximum number of students from Tamil Nadu, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The course is carefully designed to offer students multiple entry and exit options where the learner can earn a certificate, diploma, or degree.

This provides flexibility to learners and empowers them to choose what they want to accomplish through this program. The program imparts highly sought-after industry-relevant knowledge and skills that would greatly enhance employability.

In addition, the students who graduate with a BS degree will be eligible to appear for GATE and pursue MTech in India or apply to postgraduate degrees offered by universities abroad.