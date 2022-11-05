6 DMK councillors stage sit-in at Alangayam PU

ALANGAYAM: Six DMK councillors staged a walk out of the Alangayam Panchayat Union council meeting decrying the attitude of the spouse of the PU chairperson and the vice chairperson at the council meeting on Friday. That the walk out was staged by ruling party men raised eyebrows as one of those walked out was P Gayathri, daughter of Jolorpet MLA and Tirupattur district DMK secretary S Devaraji. Trouble erupted as soon as the meeting started as the councilors said their rights were being taken away by Pari husband of chairperson Sangeetha and the vice-chairman Boopalan. As entreaties failed to make them return, the meeting soon ended after which the agitators staged a sit in front of the chairperson’s chair inside the hall. When news spread, the local BDO and police tried to pacify the agitators but to no avail. Then chairperson Sangeetha also tried but in vain.