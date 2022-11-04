TN must rollback milk price hike without telling lies: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Friday slammed Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar's statement of not acknowledging the fact that GST is included for milk and asked the Tamil Nadu govt to rollback milk price hike.

He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "It is because of these ministers' fault that the Tamil Nadu government is suffering from administrative problems. The dairy development minister of the inefficient DMK regime is the one who does not even know that milk also has GST. The inefficient DMK government should immediately roll back the milk price hike without telling lies in an irresponsible manner." (sic)