TN must rollback milk price hike without telling lies: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Friday slammed Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar's statement of not acknowledging the fact that GST is included for milk and asked the Tamil Nadu govt to rollback milk price hike.

He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "It is because of these ministers' fault that the Tamil Nadu government is suffering from administrative problems. The dairy development minister of the inefficient DMK regime is the one who does not even know that milk also has GST. The inefficient DMK government should immediately roll back the milk price hike without telling lies in an irresponsible manner." (sic)

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government increased the milk procurement price by Rs 3 per litre on November 3. The procurement price of cow milk will be increased from Rs 32 to 35 and the procurement price of Buffalo milk will be increased from Rs 41 to 44.

Following this, Aavin increased the price of the premium segment of milk (available in orange packets) by 25 per cent. The price of premium milk has been increased from Rs 48 to Rs 60 per litre. The price hike will come into effect from Saturday.

