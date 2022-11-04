Samba in over 1,000 acres goes under water in Delta

TIRUCHY: Samba crops in over 1,000 acres submerged after heavy rains lashed Thanjavur on Thursday and the farmers demanded officials to initiate steps to drain the water.

As predicted, the northeast monsoon had commenced and heavy rains, which started to lash Thanjavur from Wednesday night lasted till Thursday. The total rainfall recorded in the district was 409 mm while the maximum rainfall was at Thanjavur town with 177 mm. Due to the rains, 20-day old samba nurseries planted at Kulichapattu and adjacent villages had submerged.

Since the water failed to recede, the young plants had started to decay, farmers said and added that the storm water drain at Kulichapattu had not been desilted for more than 30 years. As a result, the water entered agricultural lands.

Farmers claimed that paddy in more than 1,000 acres were submerged and demanded immediate crop damage assessment and a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre. Meanwhile, Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver inspected the area and directed officials from the agriculture department and water resources department to initiate steps to drain the water from the fields.

.