Rs 5.28 cr for memorials to honour PAP builders

CHENNAI: The state allotted Rs 5.28 crore for constructing memorial for people who have lost their lives during the construction of Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) and to construct conference halls and memorials for leaders responsible for implementing the project. A GO was passed to give effect to the allotment. According to the GO, Rs 1 crore has been allotted for constructing a memorial for those who have lost their lives during the construction and Rs 4.28 crore for construction of seminar halls and statues of three leaders such as VK Palanisami Gounder, former union minister C Subramaniam and former industrialist Pollachi N Mahalingam. The seminar halls and the statues will be erected in the premises of the office of Chief Engineer of the WRD in Pollachi.