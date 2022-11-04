Revoke move to hand over TANTEA plantations: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday demanded the state government to revoke its order to hand over 5,317 acres of tea plantation of Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA) to the Forest Department, citing lack of revenue. The government’s decision would affect the livelihood of 15,000 people.

Instead of protecting the livelihood of the plantation workers, the “incompetent” state government decided to hand over the tea plantation to the Forest Department.

The authorities have also forced the workers to vacate the houses provided by TANTEA, he added.

“It is condemnable,” said EPS and noted that the workers feel that the decision to hand over the plantation to the Forest Department has been taken to benefit the Forest Minister, who has several hundred acres of tea estate. EPS warned of massive protest if the government failed to relook the issue.