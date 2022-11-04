PTR launches Madurai Corpn’s Complaint Tracking System

MADURAI: The Madurai Corporation has launched the Integrated Complaint Tracking System (ICTS) for expeditious action to resolve of grievances.

Finance and Human Resources Management Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the facility in Madurai on Thursday in the presence of Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth and Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

People living in the 100 wards of Madurai Corporation normally represent their grievances to get it redressed through the Collectorate and special camps. But, now the Corporation authorities have embarked on a new strategy by introducing a ‘WhatsApp number - 787 166 1787’ for quick action on greivances of the people, the Minister said.

The facility would be functional round-the-clock and people could either air their grievance through cell phone or send message through WhatsApp and also email to www.mducorpicts.com

Once, a grievance is registered, it would be acknowledged and the sender would receive a SMS on his cell phone. With the acknowledgement number received through SMS, the sender could track the progress/status of the action on his/her complaint.

On the other hand, the ICTS app has also been designed and made available for the corporation employees, who could download it, create login ID and password to respond to grievances. The authorities concerned would upload an action taken report, which the petitioner or sender would receive as an SMS. If any petitioner is satisfied with the response to his or her grievance, they could express their opinion or respond with a star rating system, the Minister said.

Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan, Madurai City Engineer A Lakshmanan, Bagyalakshmi, Executive Engineer, City Health Officer Vinoth and others were present at the launch function.