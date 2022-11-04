Kovai car blast: Notes, others indicate radicalisation, says police

Other documents seized from Mubin's house by the city police, which initially probed the matter and some strong writings on 'Jihad', diagram of a flag of terror outfit ISIS and classification of mankind as "Muslims" and "Kafirs", point to possible radicalisation, police sources said.

The authorities also found a handwritten note that said, "Jihad is the duty of the youth and not that of children and elders", while there were some references from the Holy Quran also, the sources added.

The NIA, which has taken over the investigation, may intensify the probe based on these "authentic documents", police said. Mubin had been questioned by the national agency in 2019.

On October 23, a day ahead of Deepavali, a gas cylinder exploded in the car Mubin was travelling in, charring him to death. The incident happened outside the Kottai Eswaran Temple in Ukkadam, a communally senstive area in the city.

During searches, police had recovered 75 kg of low-intensity explosives from Mubin's house, even as the state BJP has been insisting it was a "terror attack" and that the deceased person was an IS sympathiser.

As many as six associates of Mubin have been arrested so far.