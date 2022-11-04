Jihadi writings seized from Mubin’s house, say police

COIMBATORE: Provocative jihadi writings in paper were among the list of seizures made by Coimbatore city police during a recent search in the house of Jameesha Mubin (29), who was killed in a car explosion near a temple on October 23.

Mubin believed that jihad is the duty of youth and not children or old people as depicted by him in a flow chart. There was also writing in a slate that anyone daring to touch the house of Allah will be uprooted.

A police officer privy to the investigation said that the seizures suggest that Mubin was self radicalized and made his learning mostly through online. Meanwhile, police have prepared a list of around 900 persons and brought them under its radar. The list has been sent to police stations to keep a tab on those in their jurisdiction.

Ulemas visit Eswaran Temple

In a bid to promote communal harmony, members from Coimbatore District Federation of All Jamaat and Ulemas from three mosques in Kottaimedu visited the Kottai Eswaran Temple, near which an explosives laden car exploded on October 23.

They were welcomed into the temple by priest S Sundaresan and other temple authorities. After a discussion, MA Inayatullah, general secretary of Sunnath Jamath Federation of Coimbatore district said that they shared their memories of living in the locality for around seven generations in harmony with Hindus.

Condemning the car blast incident, Inayatullah said they will not let anyone disturb the harmony and unity between Hindus and Muslims. “We appeal to politicians not to rake up issues on religious lines,” he said.

Meanwhile, social media activist Kishore K Swamy, known for his pro BJP and Hindutva stand has been booked by Coimbatore cyber crime police for his communal hatred post on social media in connection with the car explosion incident.