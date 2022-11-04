FMGs await GO on fee reduction and internship charge removal

CHENNAI: Even after the Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) would receive a fees reduction of up to 90 per cent for their internship at Government Medical College and hospitals, the order regarding the same is awaited.

The FMGs also staged a protest demanding the same recently in the city and are worried whether the announcement would be implemented anytime soon or not. However, the officials from the Directorate of Medical Education have also not assured the students of when the order will be brought in.

As per the regulations, the medical students who complete a medical course in other countries are required to pass a national level test and then complete a Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI). In order to practice in the State further, they are expected to pay a charge of Rs 3.2 lakh to obtain an No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University and a fee of Rs 2 lakh.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on July 29 announced that the cost for NOC has been dropped to Rs. 30,000 and the fee of Rs. 2 lakh to the state health department has been completely waivered. However, the government order to implement the announcement made by the health minister has not been released in this regard even after three months.

One of the senior officials from the Directorate of Medical Education said that the health minister has made the announcement and the decision has been taken after considering the long pending demand of the FMGs. The paperwork and other procedures to completely change the fee structure and the system takes time. We will be bringing out the government order soon," said the official.