Don’t shift chest pain clinic, Vellore AIADMK urges CMC

VELLORE: AIADMK Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu met CMC director Dr Vikram Mathews requesting that the hospital’s proposed move to shift the chest pain clinic to its Ranipet campus be deferred, sources revealed. CMC had announced some days ago that in consonance with its proposed move to shift most super specialty departments to its new Rs 1,200 crore campus to Kannigapuram 12 km from Vellore in Ranipet district it was also planned to shift the chest pain clinic there. Appu, along with IT wing functionary Janani R Sampath and others met Dr Vikram Mathews requested that the chest pain facility remain in Vellore as it would serve the needs of the local population. He requested CMC to open an alternate unit at Kannigapuram.