Collector takes stock in The Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith on Thursday took stock of the arrangements done for the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, a family of three persons was trapped inside a house after a high-rise compound wall collapsed blocking their way out at Rajaji Nagar in Coonoor on Thursday. On receiving information, the fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the family members after removing the rubble.

All the departments, including revenue, police, fire and rescue, electricity, highways, PWD and health were ready to work in co-operation and stay alert round the clock, the Collector told reporters.

Further, the Collector said that most vulnerable localities during monsoon season were identified and preventive steps taken in those areas. Also, relief camps will be set up to shift people in areas prone to landslides. Men and machinery are in place to remove uprooted trees, he said.

With the onset of northeast Monsoon, rains have also been pouring out intermittently in Coimbatore and other western districts over the last few days.