17-member gang held for defrauding people

MADURAI: A special team of Kanniyakumari police arrested a gang of 17 persons on Thursday for defrauding people by promising them to double their investments. The team also seized three four-wheelers, cash of Rs 11 lakh, application forms, Aadhaar cards, printer, scanner, laptops, mobile phones and computer after arresting them, sources said. Based on a complaint lodged by a victim L Kaliappan of Tirupur, the team was formed to crack the case as per directives of South Zone Inspector General of Police Asra Garg and DIG of Tirunelveli Range Pravesh Kumar. Kanniyakumari SP DN Hari Kiran Prasad said the gang allured many, including the complainant to invest money promising them of getting high returns in just a span of three months. The team nabbed Sundarapandian (36) and 16 others from a private lodge in Kanniyakumari.