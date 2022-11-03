Rajiv assassination: SC to hear plea on release of Nalini, 5 others

CHENNAI: Seeking a relief similar to that of Perarivalan, 6 others accused in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case moved the Supreme Court to grant their release, which would be heard today.

After Perarivalan was released from prison under Article 142 for his academic excellence and good conduct during his three decade long sentence.

Following his release, the remaining convicts and activists demanded a similar reprieve.

Encapsulating the protracted legal battle of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts, the 26 accused were ordered death penalty by Poonamallee TADA court which was later reduced to the seven who were infamous ever since. Later, in 2000, Nalini was granted a remission, it was soon extended to others in 2014.

The Centre and State were at loggerheads in this issue. The apex court rebuked the Governor for not forwarding the resolution adopted, on the same, by the Tamil Nadu Assembly while pronouncing the verdict to release Perarivalan on May 19.

The six other convicts, who are in parole, were seeking their release since the verdict.