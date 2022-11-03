'Parandur airport key in achieving one trillion dollar economy goal'

CHENNAI: Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday said the greenfield airport project would be a “milestone” in the growth of the state and play a “key role” in realising the state government’s goal of a trillion dollar economy. The government would take the people of Parandur into confidence in implementing the project, which would ensure a better future for them.

“The second airport is the need of the hour. Only then, we can move to the next level of growth. It will be developed as a socio-economic model. It is not only for the betterment of the industries, but will also take care of the upliftment of the people living in that region,” the Minister said, while addressing the gathering ‘Greenfield Airport: Timely Initiative of Fast Track TN’s Growth’ organised by the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry and TN Industrial Development Corporation Ltd in Chennai.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) had evaluated 11 locations and identified four as potential sites - Parandur, Pannur, Thiruporur and Padalam - for the airport project. Taking the critical establishments around Chennai at Tambaram, and Kalpakkam and ecologically sensitive areas like Pulicat into consideration, Parandur became the ideal choice, said the Minister justifying the government’s decision.

“We considered Parandur as a better site and it has less challenges,” said the Minister and continued that the Chief Minister MK Stalin, has made it clear that the project would be developed to ensure a better future for them. The government would take the local people into confidence and implement the project.

Meanwhile, the state government had accomplished acquiring 80 per cent to 85 per cent land for the expansion of the airports in Madurai, Tiruchy, Thoothukudi and Coimbatore. These measures would enhance the upcoming new airport and upgrade them into international airports. Better connectivity between the existing airports and seaports and the upcoming airports to meet the needs of the cargo shipments, the Minister further said.

He said that the existing Meenambakkam airport would co-exist with the greenfield airport, which would have all facilities to achieve inclusive growth.

Additional Chief Secretary of Industries S Krishnan said they would address the critical issues concerning waterways and the local people. “We have also commissioned a study involving experts from IIT-Madras and College of Engineering, Guindy, to study the waters in the site to ensure no flooding in the upcoming airport,” he said and pointed out that they were optimistic that the new airport would be operational from 2030.

He further said that the upcoming airport would generate value added jobs and meet the aspirations of the youngsters in the state. It would serve as a multiplier of the state’s economy.

Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE Ltd Mallika Srinivasan said the upcoming airport would attract business and talents, resulting in holistic development, besides decongesting the city. TR Kesavan, president of MCCI and Kapil Kaul, CEO and director of Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation India also spoke on the occasion.