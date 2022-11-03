New hostels to be constructed at these TN universities at Rs 150 cr

CHENNAI: Following complaints, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to improve the infrastructure of the hostels attached to the state-run universities besides constructing new hostel buildings in the institutions to further accommodate the students at a total cost of over Rs 150 crore.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that as the new admissions have increased, a new hostel will be constructed at the University of Madras at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

"Likewise, the government has also allocated Rs 49.32 crore to set up a new girls' hostel at Anna University in an area of 13,075 square meters", he said adding that Bharathidasan University will also get a new girls' hostel in its campus at the cost of Rs 10 crore besides rennovation works in the existing one.

Stating that in view of increased new admissions, the construction of two hostels for women research scholars and postgraduate students on the Bharathiar University campus will be taken up immediately, the official said due to a lack of place for the existing students, a new hostel for students and research scholars in the Alagappa University campus will also be constructed at a cost of Rs 19.50 crore.

At present, there are 13 State government universities, including the University of Madras, Anna University, Madurai Kamaraj University, and Annamalai University, functioning across all districts.