TamilNadu

Kovai car blast: Activist Kishore K Swamy booked

A case has been registered based on a complaint by Muthu, sub-inspector, cyber crime police in Coimbatore city.
Social media activist Kishore K Swamy
Social media activist Kishore K Swamy
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Social media activist Kishore K Swamy, known for his pro BJP and Hindutva stand, has been booked by Coimbatore cyber crime police for his communal hatred post on social media in connection with the car explosion incident on 23 October.

He has been booked under IPC Section 153 for wantonly making provocative remarks with an intention to cause riot. “Kishore K Swamy had tweeted in a highly objectionable and hateful manner by making a reference to the car explosion incident, in which a Jameesha Mubin, 29 was killed on the spot, which may disturb the peace between two communities,” police said.

A case has been registered based on a complaint by Muthu, sub-inspector, cyber crime police in Coimbatore city. Kishore K Swamy had already been arrested over such abusive tweets that may incite communal riot and for making defamatory remarks against Chief Minister MK Stalin, late DMK leaders CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, and also for making derogatory comments against women journalists.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Social media
Coimbatore
Chief Minister MK Stalin
chief minister CN Annadurai
Social media activist Kishore K Swamy
Hindutva stand
Coimbatore cyber crime police
car explosion incident
IPC Section 153
Coimbatore city

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in