DMK MP demands probe into misappropriation of OBC medical seats

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson has urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to constitute an inquiry committee against MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) and DGHS (Director General of Health Services) officials at the ministerial level to probe the misappropriation of MRC (Meritorious Reserved Category) medical seats of OBCs through illegal counselling procedure under All India Quota (AIQ).

In his letter to Mandaviya, Wilson cited the representation he received from Medicos Parents Association, Andhra Pradesh suggesting that only 49 seats have been allotted to OBC students in the first round of NEET UG 2022 under AIQ as per reservation norms, and said that as per the representation, as many as 2,445 of the 8,916 seats contributed by states to AIQ are reserved for OBC students, but 2,396 seats meant for OBCs have been illegally misappropriated and the seats allotted to MRC candidates in open competition have been counted against the OBC quota.

“This is not only a blatant discrimination, but a major illegality, ” Wilson remarked, expressing shock at OBC students being constantly denied their constitutionally mandated reservations through counselling.

The DMK MP requested the Union Minister to “constitute an inquiry committee against MCC and DGHS officials at the ministerial level to inquire into the huge systemic illegalities of deliberate misappropriation of seats meant for the OBCs by adopting illegal counselling procedure for MRC students and initiate necessary departmental action against erring officials.”

He also urged the minister to redo the entire counselling procedure and prevent the recurrence of such violations in future to right the injustice done to the OBCs.