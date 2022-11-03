Classes 11,12 students get career guidance training

CHENNAI: To better equip students with career oriented skills, the School Education Department has been conducting a career guidance and higher education training programme for students from classes 11 and 12 across Tamil Nadu.

A study material has been released in this regard by the Education Department and distributed to 10 lakh students under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, with focus to identify, train and offer career and academic guidance to students of government schools. Soon, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will be releasing a video format of the study material for students to have a better grasp of concepts. As part of this, 152 District Institute of Educational and Training (DIET) faculties and PG teachers, both named as key resource persons have been trained in the programme. Subsequently, 3,600 teachers are being involved with the training to take classes for the higher secondary school students. Additional training for the DIET faculties and PG teachers have been scheduled on November 4 and 5 in Chennai. ↔ Continued on P2