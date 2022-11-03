BJP seeks action against corruption in Tasmac sales

CHENNAI: State president of BJP’s IT and social media wing CTR Nirmal Kumar lodged a complaint with state and central agencies to take appropriate measures against widespread corruption in sales of liquors through Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd (TASMAC ) outlets in the State.

The liquor bottles have been sold 10% extra than the MRP price in all the wine shops and bars in the State. “Tasmac sells liquor worth around Rs 130 crore per day from over 5,300 bars and wine shops in the state. By charging 10% extra, the power centres in the government are getting Rs 13 crore through their conduits as unaccounted money,” said Nirmal Kumar.

As against the rules, liquors are being sold in bars and liquor is being sold around the close in around 3,000 bars in the State, he further said in a petition to central and State investigation agencies like CBI, ED and DVAC.

“If the agencies did not take appropriate measures and investigate the corrupt practices within a month I will approach the Court, seeking direction to the agencies to take action as per the legal provisions,” he said.