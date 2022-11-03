Aavin “delite” – not a new but a relaunched product

VELLORE: TN milk major Aavin’s Delite milk with a shelf life of 90 days is only a relaunched product and not something new, Aavin MD Dr Subbayan informed DT Next.

This follows TN milk agents and employees welfare association president SA Ponnusamy shooting informing CM MK Stalin, Subbayan and dairy minister SM Nasar through twitter alleging that this was an attempt to hoodwink the CM by officials and the minister to earn a good name.

Asked about this Ponnusamy said “Aavin delite milk (4.5% fat, 8.5% SNF -solid non fat - with a shelf life of 180 days was first introduced in 2008 in the Salem dairy and was meant mainly for export. Then the same product with 3.5% fat and 8.5 %SNF with a shelf life of 90 days was introduced for local sales.”

It was in 2018 that the then AIADMK government started the Rs.30 crore plant at Sholinganallur for this product which rolled out the next year with 4.5% fat 8.5 % SNF and a shelf life of 120 days.”

Stating that this was available only in Aavin parlours, he said “even then there was not much demand for this product mainly because the public would seek it out only when they faced prolonged power cuts as happened during the Gaja and Vardha cyclones. With the power situation now stable we anticipate less demand for this product.”

When asked Aavin MD Subbayan accepted that Aavin “Delite” was not a new product but only relaunched. He said “the Salem plant was defunct for more than 8 years and hence this product was not produced. It was only after the Sholingallur plant became operational that Delite was now hitting the shelves again.”