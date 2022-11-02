Thanjai gram sabha passes resolution against land acquisition for NH

TIRUCHY: The gram sabha meeting in Thanjavur on Tuesday passed a resolution against the acquisition of agricultural lands for infrastructural road development works.

At the gram sabha meeting in Keezha Thirupanthuruthi near Tiruvaiyaru chaired by panchayat president Gayathri Ramesh, residents, who had been opposing the bypass road along the farmlands, participated wearing black badges.

The residents pointed out that both the central and state governments have announced a national highway from Perambalur to Manamadurai through Arasur, Kattukottai, Keezha Thirupanthuruthi, Nadupadugai, Thillai Sthanam, Tiruvaiyaru, Anthanar Kurichu and Vilangudi for a distance of 8 km. The governments also announced the acquisition of several acres of agricultural lands in the region for the project.

Residents staged a series of protests and sent several representatives but in vain. They said, if the government removes the encroachments, there may not be any problem for the agricultural land. They insisted the gram sabha pass a resolution to save agriculture in the region and passed a resolution in this regard in the meeting.