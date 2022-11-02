Thanjai farmers protest over slow pace of paddy procurement

TIRUCHY: Farmers staged a road blockade at Tiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur on Tuesday with their paddy condemning the lethargic attitude of the DPC staff in the procurement process.

According to the farmers from Thanjavur, several thousands of bags of paddy have been kept in front of the DPCs at Keezha Thirupanthuruthi, Mela Thirupanthuruthi, Thiruvalampolil and Karuppur for more than a week. When the moisture condition was in a prescribed condition, the DPC staff were acting lethargically in the procurement resulting in paddy stock getting piled up in the open. The monsoon rains had damaged the paddy waiting to be procured and the moisture condition had also increased.

On Tuesday, irate farmers converged on Gandiyur-Thirukattupalli Road and blocked movement of vehicles demanding speedy procurement of paddy. They also placed bags of paddy across the road and raised slogans in support of their demands.

On information, Tahsildhar Palaniappa rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating farmers. Since the farmers demanded an assurance from the TNCSC officials, Senior Divisional Manager Uma Maheswari went to the spot and held talks with the farmers.

Upon assurance from Uma Maheswari that dryers would be made available and the procurement process would continue smoothly, farmers dispersed from the spot. Traffic on the stretch was disrupted for more than an hour due to the protest.