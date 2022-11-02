Ramajayam murder case: 13 suspects appear before court

TIRUCHY: As many as 13 persons suspected to be involved in the murder of KN Ramajayam, brother of Minister KN Nehru, who were summoned for a narcotic test, appeared before the court here on Tuesday.

Advocates, who appeared for the suspects, demanded the court to direct the family members of the deceased to undergo narcotic test as their statements were reportedly contradictory. After the arguments, the court put off the hearing to November 7.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been investigating the murder case of industrialist KN Ramajayam, sought permission to conduct a narcotic test on a group of 13 suspects with the Judicial Magistrate Court -6. The court summoned the 13 persons, including history-sheeter Senthil, who has been lodged in the Cuddalore prison.

On Tuesday, the suspects, Samy Ravi, Senthil, Mohanram, Dinesh, Naraimudi Ganesan, Sathyaraj, Kalaivani, Marimuthu, Dileep alias Lakshmi Narayanan, Rajkumar, Surendar, Shanmugam and Siva Gunasekaran appeared before the Magistrate Sivakumar.

Meanwhile, the advocates, who appeared for the suspects, submitted a petition in which they appealed to conduct an inquiry by the Superintendent of Police instead of a DSP. The counsel claimed that there was a contradiction in the statement given by the family members of KN Ramajayam and appealed to subject the family members for a narcotic analysis. Subsequently the magistrate postponed the trial to November 7.