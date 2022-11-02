'Raja Raja Chola's birth anniv to be celebrated as govt function'

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that the birth anniversary of legendary Tamil king Raja Raja Chola, falling on November 3, will be celebrated as a government function.

"Raja Raja Chola's birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Sadhaya Vizha' by several organisations every year in Thanjavur district. Following demands from various quarters to celebrate the function as a government function, his birth anniversary will be celebrated as a government function from this year," said the Chief Minister, in a press communique.

The Chief Minister also announced that the memorial of Raja Raja Chola will be renovated and embellished.

Raja Raja Chola was coronated on his birthday and the astrological star on the day was "Sadhayam" due to which his birth anniversary and day of coronation together are celebrated as "Sadhaya Vizha".