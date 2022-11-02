Raja Raja Cholan’s birth anniv to be govt function from this year

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that the birth anniversary of legendary Tamil King Raja Raja Cholan, observed on November 3, will be celebrated as a government function hereafter.

Raja Raja Cholan’s birth anniversary is celebrated as ‘Sadhaya Vizha’ by several organisations every year in Thanjavur district. Honouring demands from various quarters, the Chola king’s birth anniversary will be celebrated as a government function from this year, said the Chief Minister in a press communique.

The Chief Minister also announced that the memorial of Raja Raja Cholan would be renovated and embellished. Raja Raja Cholan was coronated on his birthday and the astrological star on the day was ‘Sadhayam’ due to which his birth anniversary and day of coronation together are celebrated as “Sadhaya Vizha.”

Meanwhile, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver after inaugurating the 2-day ‘Sadhaya Vizha’ in Thanjavur said, “If a king rules his country with focus on people’s development, he will be venerated for ages and King Raja Raja was the best example for this.”

The Collector said that Raja Raja Cholan is the only king for whom a Sadhaya Vizha was being celebrated. The Kalakattur Kadan Mainthan inscription stands as evidence of the good governance of Raja Raja Cholan. There is also evidence that Raja Raja Cholan was a people’s king and great and successful warrior, which is depicted in the Karanthai copper plates, said the Collector.

The two-day festival will feature several cultural programmes, including dance, music and discourses.

ASI Tiruchy Regional Director Arunraj, HR&CE Joint Commissioner Surya Narayanan, Assistant Commissioner Kavitha, Hereditary Trustee of Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam Babaji Rajah Bhonsle and others took part.