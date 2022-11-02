Pocso case proven false, SP warns HM

MADURAI: A case registered under the Pocso Act in Madurai two months ago, has turned out to be false.

According to a statement from the district police office, Madurai on Wednesday, a headmaster of a government high school under the limits of Karuppayurani police called ‘Childline 1908 service’ and informed them that letters written by two girl students were found in a complaint box. The letters claimed that a teacher of the school had misbehaved with them and sought action. Based on the allegations, the District Child Welfare Committee, Madurai, held inquiries with three teachers and subsequently Karuppayurani police registered a Pocso case on August 6, 2022.

However, a woman teacher, approached South Zone IG Asra Garg on August 8 and gave a statement claiming that charges levelled by the students were false. There had been enmity between teachers and that was the reason for such false allegations. The petitioner sought the IG to conduct a fair probe into the allegations.

As per the directive of the IG and under the supervision of DIG, Madurai range R Ponni and SP R Shiva Prasad, Oomachikulam AWPS Inspector conducted inquiries with the two girl students, their parents and teachers and found out that the students were instigated by the headmaster. The girls, while admitting that the allegations were fabricated, said the PT teacher did not misbehave with them. Moreover, the students also confessed the same before a court of law. Finally, it’s clear the headmaster lodged a false complaint against the physical education teacher and two other teachers due to enmity. With all these, Oomachikulam AWPS came up with a final report on August 11. The Special court after examining the witnesses, disposed of the case on October 31, ruling that the charges were false.

Madurai SP then issued a stern warning against the HM for instigating students for personal gains and stern action would be taken against those misusing the Pocso Act.