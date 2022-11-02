Medical aspirant jumps off 3rd floor, hospitalised

COIMBATORE: An 18-year-old girl medical aspirant attempted suicide by jumping off from the third floor of the coaching centre in Tirupur on Tuesday.

Police said Anandhi, daughter of Manikandan from Rangampalayam in Kangeyam suffered serious injuries and has been admitted in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in a critical condition.

She passed out of Class 12 in a government school in Padiyur and joined NEET coaching in a private centre near Tirupur old bus stand in August this year. After the class got over in the institute located on the second floor, Anandhi had gone to the third floor of the building and jumped off, while her father was waiting to pick her back home.

She was immediately rushed to Tirupur GH and then to CMCH. An investigation is on by police to know the exact reason for her extreme step.