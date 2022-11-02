Exclusive science, maths labs to be set up in 13K govt schools

CHENNAI: In a first, exclusive Science and Mathematics labs will be established in more than 13,000 government schools for Classes 6-10 across Tamil Nadu. These labs were only available for higher secondary students.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the labs would be set up in 13,210 government schools and benefit more than 30 lakh students. “Experts will be outsourced to formulate types of experiments that can explain concepts within specified subjects across classes,” he said, adding all the experiments done by the sudents will be in accordance with the learning outcome. Pointing out that instilling scientific temper, critical thinking, and a spirit of innovation by doing

hands-on experiments for students, the official said, “Exposing children to the latest technology and equipment will help them stay updated in the Science and Maths field.”

The official said it will not only provide opportunities for children to garner additional knowledge, but also help teachers explain the concepts effectively.

“This initiative will also create a way for community exposure by providing access to the labs for parents and others during holidays and School Management Committee (CMC) meetings.

He said all the lab activities will create interest among students who want to discover the world of mathematics, and test some of their ideas, beliefs about the subject.

“The Science lab equipment is based on the scheme that identifies problem-solving, identifying talent, and creativity. Students learn better when they feel, touch, measure, calculate, make sketches, create charts and graphs, record data and when they find the solution on their own instead of locating the answer in textbooks,” the official added.