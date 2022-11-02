Edu dept releases Rs 119.27 cr for maintenance work in govt schools

CHENNAI: After much delay, the School Education Department has finally released Rs 119.27 crore for maintenance work at government schools across the State. It has also ordered the respective district Chief Education Officers to release funds to all schools in 5 days.

The grant is released under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme to government schools. Teachers, however, express concern over the delay in releasing funds, which are mostly used to carry out repair works in schools.

“Had the funds released before the monsoon, it would have been easier to proceed with the school repair works,” pointed out a government high school teacher in Ulundurpet. “It’s easier and more efficient to do maintenance work such as fixing the ceiling or changing electrical wires at school before the monsoon. Now, with incessant rain, work at most schools will be done for the sake of it.”

Funding was released based on the number of students at each school. Of the total released, Rs 80.53 crore has been allotted for primary and middle schools, and Rs 38.74 crore for high and higher secondary schools.

Subsequently, as per the circular from the department, Rs 10,000 is sanctioned for schools with maximum 30 students, Rs 25,000 for schools with maximum 100 students, Rs 50,000 for schools with 250 students, Rs 75,000 for schools with 1,000 students and Rs 1 lakh for schools with more than 1,000 students.

The principals of each school have been told to finish details of repair works before December 15 and to purchase the required teaching and learning materials before December 31. “Expenditure details must be uploaded on Educational Management Information System (EMIS),” the circular added.

Besides the maintenance work, schools use the money to buy study materials for school, ensure drinking water and sanitation facilities, pay electricity and internet bills, etc. As per the department, it’s mandatory for every government school to spend 10% of the funds on sanitation.