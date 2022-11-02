BJP using Guv, Annamalai to crush democracy in TN: Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri on Wednesday accused the BJP national high command of attempting to use Governor R N Ravi and state BJP president K Annamalai to crush democracy in the State.

Remarking that the fears raised by him at the time of Ravi’s appointment as TN Governor were vindicated by the latter now, Alagiri said, “He is doing everything other than the governor’s job and undermining democracy.”

Claiming that the views expressed by the Governor and state Annamalai were strikingly similar, the TNCC chief said that while the Governor was derailing democracy in the State, Annamalai is earning the wrath of his own party members by engaging in political tomfoolery.

“Tamils are aware that the governor and Annamalai’s love for Tamil is a pretension. We cannot remain mute spectators to the idiocy in politics and governance. BJP is attempting to use them both as tools to crush democracy in Tamil Nadu. The cat is out of the bag. It is time the forces opposed to sectarian elements united to safeguard Tamil Nadu,” added Alagiri, echoing the views of ally DMK.

Coming down heavily on the Governor for alleging delay in the transfer of Coimbatore car blast case to the NIA, Alagiri asked, “Can a person holding a responsible position like the governor childishly politicise the issue? Does it bode well for his position?”

Recalling the request made by the Governor to the Chief Secretary to keep the files ready for his perusal, the TNCC chief said that the Governor has no right to supervise or intervene in scheme implementation and performance of departments.”

“The Governor is appointed by the President. He is not elected by the people. Only the CM and the cabinet elected by the people have the duty and responsibility to implement welfare schemes for the people. His intervention is deliberate and ultra vires the Constitution,” the TNCC chief said, adding that Ravi showed his RSS face by proclaiming that India was created by the light of Sananthan Dharma.