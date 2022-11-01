Woman seeks help to change Rs 15K in demonetised notes

COIMBATORE: An 80-year-old woman in Coimbatore sought the help of district administration to exchange her Rs 15,000 in demonetised currencies on Monday. In her petition to Collector GS Sameeran, during the weekly grievance day meeting, Mariammal, from Uppilipalayam said she had currency notes in the denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. While cleaning the house, a few days ago she found the cash kept in a bag by her son, who is no more. She lives alone after her husband and son passed away, a few years ago. “I took the money to a shop; however, they refused to receive it as it was in old currency. I am struggling to make ends meet without any financial support and it would be of great help, if someone helps me to exchange this old currency,” she told reporters.